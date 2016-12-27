× New details in Normandy missing baby case

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – New details are beginning to emerge in the investigation of a missing five-month-old baby that set off an AMBER Alert last week.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that court documents show the baby’s mother, 29-year-old Elizabeth Hawthorne, appeared to be on drugs when she reported her child missing last Thursday.

Hawthorne told police that her baby and minivan were stolen from a Church’s Chicken restaurant.

The baby, as it turns out, was already in state custody after it was recovered from a home in Pagedale several days prior.

On Friday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Hawthorne with abuse or neglect of a child.

In addition, the homeless couple named as persons of interest in the case has been located. They could also now be facing charges.