ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Nixta is a brand new hotspot in the Botanical Heights neighborhood. Executive chef Tello Carreon explains that the restaurant is not your typical taco shop. You will find contemporary, chef driven items on the menu with a nod towards modern Mexican cuisine.

Nixta is located at 1621 Tower Grove Avenue in St. Louis. You can call them at 314-899-9000

Website: www.nixtastl.com