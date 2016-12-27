Winterfest at the Arch kicks off Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS ,MO (KTVI)- Grab your ice skates and head downtown Tuesday. The St. Louis Blues and the CityArchRiver Foundation are inviting the community to Winterfest at the Arch ahead of the NHL’s Winter Classic at Busch Stadium.

An ice skating rink has been installed in Luther Ely Smith Square with the Gateway Arch as backdrop. The rink is made of synthetic ice, a unique material that replicates the feeling of skating on real ice. Visitors will use real ice skates on the 46 x 92 foot rink.

Opening Day ceremonies will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. The rink opens at 11:00am. The first 500 people will receive free "Winterfest at the Arch" hockey pucks and a chance to win ticket to the Winter Classic or Winter Classic Alumni Game. At 1:00pm with Blues players Joel Edmundson and Ty Rattie on hand to drop the ceremonial puck. sign autographs, and take photos. Then at 2:00pm, there will be a skating meet and greet with Louie, the St. Louis Blues mascot. Alumni Bobby Plager and Jamie Rivers will be on hand at 5:00pm. The rink will remain open from 5:30 till 8:00pm with live music and food trucks.

On December 29 and 30, 2016, the Blues will be hosting a try hockey for free session on the rink. The sessions are from 9 to ten and ten to eleven each day.

The Winterfest at the Arch rink will be open through January 8 from 11:00am-8:00pm. You pay for the skate rentals which are $12.00 for adults and $7.00 for kids 10 and under.