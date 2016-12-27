Woman carjacked after Christmas midnight mass

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged two men in connection with a carjacking just after midnight on Christmas morning.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the victim had just left Christ Church Cathedral and was in the 1200 block of Locust Street around 12:50 a.m. when two men approached her. The men took her belongings and car.

There men were eventually apprehended.

Prosecutors charged William Nelson and Tavion Regans, both 20, with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Nelson was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with a vehicle.