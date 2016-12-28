Arrest made in theft of Metro West fire vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, MO (KTVI) – Charges could soon be filed against a man whom investigators said stole a fire department vehicle in west St. Louis County.

According to investigators, the suspect fled from the Eureka Police Department after an attempted carjacking. He drove into the parking lot of the Metro West Fire House #3 in Wildwood around 9 p.m., abandoned his own vehicle, and then drove off the fire district’s maintenance truck.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol located the stolen truck Wednesday morning near Interstate 64 and Winghaven.

The suspect, 36, was arrested Wednesday. His name has not been released, pending formal charges.

"We never know the intentions of someone stealing a maintenance truck or fire property, especially when you steal something like that, cause the emblems are on it. It's an official truck. He has a criminal history and I'm glad he is in custody and we got the truck back," said Sgt. Shawn McGuire, St. Louis County Police Department.

Police are expecting charges to be filed later this week.