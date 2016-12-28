Concert raises reward fund in Berkeley missing woman case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINE LAWN, MO (KTVI) – Local jazz musicians took over the stage Wednesday at Special Times Banquet Hall in Pine Lawn for an evening of hope, prayers, and songs for Monica Sykes.

The 25-year-old Sykes went missing from Berkeley more than 60 days ago. With police having no solid leads, the concert came together for purpose – to remind people not to lose hope.

Local jazz legend Denise Thimes lent her powerful vocals to help raise awareness and funds.

“We have to keep these things alive,” Thimes said. “Hoping that someone will come forward with information and keep praying to the universe that God will open that door where something will change for the family.”

Monica’s story touches Thimes. She lost her own sister in a shooting five years ago.

“It was heavy on my heart, I looked at my sister, she looked at me and we thought, ‘what can we do?’ All I know what to do is give a gift of song that's why we are here tonight,” Thimes said.

The night was an emotional one for Monica’s mother, Regina Sykes, and her family.

“For people to not even know me or know Monica makes me feel so good that there are people out there in the community that want to come out and do this,” Sykes said.

Donations from the event will help increase the award money for information leading to locating Monica.