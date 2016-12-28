Dave Murray’s Latest weather disco…Thursday…December 29, 2016

Wow…where has the year gone…Lots of sunshine on Thursday…a llittle colder…the big feature strong and gusty winds…the funnel effect between low pressure over the Great Lakes and High pressure over the western Plains…winds will be pushing 30 to 35 m.p.h. at times…so chilly to be out and about…bundle up. Fruday is quiet…Saturday…will be cloudy as a weak system passes by…we might see a few spotty showers…but very limited…in the 40’s. New Years Eve is quiet and okay temps. Sunday…also quiet…with a steady light rain Sunday night into Monday morning…thinking we get the rain out of the picture for the hockey game! But temps are not for hockey…40’s to near 50 degrees. The longer term…winter is ready to come back…much cold air blasting in Tuesday and Wednesday and will be hanging around for awhile…the moisture question still in play…there will be plenty of cold(dry air) and the southern stream will be kicking up…but can they link…that is the question.