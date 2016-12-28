Embrace your creativity at ARTC Black & White Masquerade Art Ball

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- ARTC transformed FOX 2 into an art studio! Artists are working on pieces for the upcoming ARTC Black & White Masquerade Art Ball.
ARTC creates avenues for artists to embrace their creativity. Jacquelyne Craig, head curator, and Vincent Lang, head photographer, talk about the upcoming event, which will showcase local artists’ works.
ARTC Black & White Masquerade Art Ball
The Zack
January 6th, 7 P.M. – Midnight
3224 Locust St.
Downtown St. Louis
Eventbrite: ARTC
By Mia Kweskin