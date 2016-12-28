Embrace your creativity at ARTC Black & White Masquerade Art Ball

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- ARTC transformed FOX 2 into an art studio! Artists are working on pieces for the upcoming ARTC Black & White Masquerade Art Ball.

ARTC creates avenues for artists to embrace their creativity. Jacquelyne Craig, head curator, and Vincent Lang, head photographer, talk about the upcoming event, which will showcase local artists’ works.

ARTC Black & White Masquerade Art Ball

The Zack

January 6th, 7 P.M. – Midnight

3224 Locust St.

Downtown St. Louis

Eventbrite: ARTC

By Mia Kweskin

This lovely art will be featured at the ARTC Black & White Masquerade Art Ball on January 6th. #STL pic.twitter.com/mZi1lOwEDn — Danielle Scruggs (@DanielleScruggs) December 28, 2016