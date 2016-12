ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Local blues legend Big George Brock and his band stopped by FOX 2 for a special preview of his New Year’s Eve show.

He may be under the weather, but Big George Brock refuses to miss his upcoming New Year’s Eve performance in St. Charles…even if it means bringing his doctor along to the performance!

Big NYE Party

Moonshine Blues Bar

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

1200 S. Main St.

St. Charles, MO

To learn more visit: MoonshineBluesBar.com

By Mia Kweskin