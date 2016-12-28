Police investigating fire at St. Monica Parish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO (KTVI)- Police are investigating after a fire damaged a church Tuesday evening in Creve Coeur. This morning parishioners are looking to rebuild and find place to hold mass.

It started around 6 p.m. in the sanctuary of the St. Monica Parish located at 12132 Olive Boulevard. Fire crews arrived to find the fire at the altar.

No one was in the church at the time.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes. However, it caused heavy smoke damage to the sanctuary.

It's unclear how the fire will affect services.

Archdiocese Vicar General, Monsignor Mark Rivituso, said work is already underway to get the church community back on its feet.