Report: Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital after possible stroke

Actress Debbie Reynolds, mother of the late Carrie Fisher, has been rushed to the hospital, TMZ reports.

Reynolds suffered a medical emergency — possibly a stroke — according to TMZ.

Reynolds was at her son’s home in Beverly Hills, discussing funeral plans for Fisher, and someone called 911 from the house just after 1 p.m. Family sources tell TMZ they called 911 to report a possible stroke.

Reynolds, 84, has reportedly been distraught since her daughter suffered a cardiac emergency on a United flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday.

The ambulance just took Reynolds to a nearby emergency room.

On Tuesday, Reynolds posted on Facebook: