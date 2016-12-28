Tractor-trailer fire on I-270 past Riverview snarls traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A tractor-trailer that caught fire on a busy St. Louis-area bridge has caused a massive traffic jam.

The fire on the Chain of Rocks Bridge before dawn Wednesday snarled traffic heading both directions on Interstate 270. The bridge carries traffic over the Mississippi River between north St. Louis County and Illinois.

The fire broke out on the Illinois side. There were no reports of injuries, but the Missouri Department of Transportation on Twitter urged drivers to find an alternative route.