× 1 man slain, 9 people wounded in spate of Chicago shootings

CHICAGO (AP) _ One person has been slain and at least nine others wounded during gun violence in Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the shootings occurred Wednesday on the city’s south and west sides.

A 32-year-old man died after being shot in the head before 9 p.m. outside a housing complex in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Three teenagers were among the other shooting victims. Two 17-year-olds were shot about 10:30 p.m. in the West Pullman neighborhood. A 16-year-old was wounded about 4:30 p.m. in the Riverdale neighborhood.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg about 7:30 p.m. during a robbery in Humboldt Park.

___

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times