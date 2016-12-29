‘A War Zone’ – Officer shares 2016 New Year’s Eve audio from north St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Year after year we hear the warnings about shooting off guns to celebrate a new year. A police officer captures the audio of guns going off last year near Dellwood. It's downright scary. The officer who recorded it said he felt like he was driving through a war zone.

The video is about two minutes long. It was taken last year by a St. Louis County Officer in the Dellwood precinct while he was patrolling on New Year's eve last year. The shots weren't just contained to one area. It was all of Dellwood.

St. Louis County Police are reminding people not to fire their guns in the air to celebrate 2017.