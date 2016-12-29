Antique store employee accused of stealing more than $10,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - An employee of an antique store is now accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her employer

In court documents St. Louis County Police allege that, while working at the Three French Hens store in Wildwood, Pamela Robinson would make fraudulent returns of merchandise to her credit cards.

Robinson would also apply employee discounts to merchandise already purchased and keep the difference while also taking cash from the night deposit.

The thefts reportedly totalled more than $10,000.