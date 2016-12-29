Dave Murray’s Latest weather disco…Friday…December 30, 2016

The last Friday of the year…Lots of sunshine again today…not as windy as Thursday…but still a breeze with temperatures back into the 40’s…above average once again…Saturday…will be cloudy as a weak system passes by…we might see a few spotty showers…but very limited…in the 40’s. New Years Eve is quiet and okay temps. Sunday…also quiet…with a steady light rain late Sunday night into Monday and Monday night…rain questions now for the hockey game…temps are not for hockey…40’s to near 50 degrees. The longer term…winter is ready to come back…much cold air blasting in Tuesday and Wednesday and will be hanging around for awhile…the moisture question still in play…there will be plenty of cold(dry air) and the southern stream will be kicking up…but can they link…that is the question….or will is once again be wasted cold…time will tell.