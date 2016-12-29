FOX 2 staff remembers Debbie Reynolds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Debbie Reynolds, one of America's most celebrated actresses, died at age 84, just one day after her daughter, actress and writer, Carrie Fisher passed away.

Ten years ago, Reynolds stopped by FOX 2 to talk about her life and career. In our interview with the actress, she deemed herself Queen Leia to her beloved daughter Fisher, most known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars. When asked about the happiest moment in her life, Reynolds answered the birth of her daughter.

Reynolds also selected one lucky viewer to receive a FOX 2 mug.

According to CNN, Reynolds starred in "Singin' in the Rain," the movie musical that defined her career, in 1952, when she was only 20. She also starred in "The Tender Trap," "How the West Was Won," "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" and many more films and TV movies. Reynolds also performed on stage and in nightclubs.

By Mia Kweskin