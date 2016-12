Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON, IL (KTVI) - Authorities have identified a man who drowned on Christmas Eve after his car plunged into the Mississippi river. The victim is 26-year old James Edward Smith of Florissant.

Smith's car went into the water near the Grafton lighthouse Saturday night. But because of ice, authorities could not reach the vehicle until Tuesday.

The Jersey County Coroner says he does not suspect foul play.