Homicide detectives called to the CWE after woman shot in the face

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Homicide detectives were called to a report of a shooting Thursday after 4pm in the 4600 block of Delmar.

Police say a woman was found shot in the face. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

Investigators are trying to determine the connection between the victim and the shooter.