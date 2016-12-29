× Illinois turkey hunters will have access to private land

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Turkey hunters will have access to private land in parts of Illinois this spring.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says property owners have opened their land to registered adult hunters in eight counties. They include Christian, Clark, Macoupin, Sangamon and Schuyler counties.

Turkey hunters under age 18 may apply to hunt on private land in at least 35 counties.

IDNR Director Wayne Rosenthal says the department’s partnership with private property owners provides much-needed land for hunting. Landowners who allow access to their properties receive a “minimal” lease payment and help with habitat restoration.

Hunters must apply for a turkey permit by the Jan. 11 lottery deadline. Those who receive permits may apply for a spring hunting site by completing and submitting a form online or by mail.