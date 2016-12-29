Milo Yiannopoulos snags book deal with Simon & Schuster imprint

Moving on from 140 character tweets, Milo Yiannopoulos has struck up a book deal with a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster.

Yiannopoulos, famously banned from Twitter, is tech editor at Breitbart and a self-proclaimed internet “super-villain.”

He’s best known for his unapologetic, politically incorrect, provocative online persona. Twitter kicked him off the platform in July after he started a barrage of hateful Tweets directed at Ghostbusters actor Leslie Jones.

On Thursday, Yiannopoulos announced his book deal with Threshold Editions, the part of Simon & Schuster that has published books from Donald Trump, Glenn Beck and Rush Limbaugh.

The book is called “Dangerous,” and Yiannopoulos said it will cover a lot of themes that made headlines in 2016: Free speech, the new alt-right movement, and his controversial college tour.

The book will seek to explain the rise of the “populist, nationalist Trump phenomenon,” according to a press release from Yiannopoulos, a British conservative who has been vocal in his support of Trump.

“Readers can expect a string of waspish one-liners and bitchy put-downs from America’s favorite mischievous gay conservative,” said the release, which states the book deal is worth a “mid-six figure sum.” Publishers do not typically release book deal prices.

Threshold Editions did not immediately respond to CNNMoney’s request for comment. The book is slated to be published on March 14, 2017.

