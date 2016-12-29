× Missouri Gov.-elect Greitens to make budget cuts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -Missouri Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens will make budget cuts after he takes office.

Greitens’ senior adviser Austin Chambers announced plans for budget cuts Thursday but declined to provide further details, including how much spending previously approved by lawmakers the next governor will restrict.

Greitens takes office Jan. 9. He replaces outgoing Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon, who was barred by term limits from seeking re-election.

Chambers says Greitens’ top priorities will be jobs, ethics reform, public safety and education. He supports policies such as a right-to-work law to prohibit mandatory union fees and banning all lobbyist gifts to elected officials.

Chambers also said Greitens next week will announce his pick for chief operating officer, a new position he’s creating. Chambers says the chief operating officer is a businessperson.