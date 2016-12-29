× Missouri man spends Christmas stuck in a hay bail; then jail

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A man from St. Clair, Missouri spent part of Christmas Eve, Christmas and the day after stuck in a hay bale. He’s out, but now he’s in jail.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that William Schoeneman got in a fight with his parents over the return of their pick up truck. When they threatened to call police on him, he took off.

Somehow, he eventually fell through a loft and into the hay bale inside a barn near the Meramec river. Schoeneman was eventually rescued by firemen but was then arrested due to an outstanding warrant.