Two busted for selling stolen items from St. Louis stores on Facebook

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Some online holiday shopping deals were too good to be true. Now, police say, the items for sale were stolen. These deals started popping up on Facebook in November. The Chesterfield Wal-Mart reported drones being stolen around the same time.

Police say Michael McCall, 28, and Monique Blake, 25, of St. Louis match two people seen in surveillance video stealing two drones and a controller from the Chesterfield Commons store.

police say they were Sky Viper drones which typically cost about $50 to $250, depending up on the model. Police say detectives then got a tip about drones for sale on Facebook.

Detectives arranged a meeting with the sellers in the parking lot of the Wendy`s on West Florissant in Ferguson. Police say McCall and Blake showed wearing stolen sweat pants and a stolen North Face jacket, with the tags still on them.

"They met with the suspects. It ended up they were able to buy some drones but it wasn`t the drones that were stolen from our Wal-Mart. It was drones stolen from a different store in a different jurisdiction. Once they arrested these suspects they found all sorts of stolen property inside their car," said Chesterfield Police Sgt. Rider.

Police say they had stolen coats, jackets, and a purse from stores in Chesterfield, Kirkwood, and Manchester. The total value was close to $1,400.

Chesterfield police are checking with other departments to see if these two may be connected to other cases. Right now they're both charged with receiving stolen property, a class "C" felony.