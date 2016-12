Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Some post-Christmas fun for kids taking part in the Variety Adventure Winter Camp.

There were plenty of free activities for children with disabilities. 75 variety kids were able to take part in swimming, rock climbing, arts and crafts, music and more.

