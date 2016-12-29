ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A pap smear every year is a thing of the past for women who have had no abnormal findings. The guidelines still recommend a yearly pelvic exam by an OBGYN to reduce the development of cervical cancer.
Yearly pelvic exam recommended to reduce cervical cancer
-
Runners are “making strides” to fight breast cancer
-
Preteens need only two rounds of HPV vaccine, CDC says
-
Susan G. Komen’s “More Than Pink” movement
-
“Paint the Mall Pink” with St. Anthony’s, South County Center
-
North St. Louis County police wearing pink to fight breast cancer
-
-
You Paid For It – Missouri’s costly prison problem
-
SSM Health Medical Minute: Who should get a mammogram?
-
New mammogram technology leads to earlier detection of breast cancer
-
Shalom Church City of Peace hosts 16th Annual Health Fest
-
Smartphones use damages your neck alignment and overall health
-
-
Mumps outbreak at Mizzou curtailing some social gatherings
-
St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer celebrates 47th year
-
Daylight Saving Time ends: When you should change your clocks back