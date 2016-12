Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Add some sparkle to your New Year's look! Avonda Anderson, owner of Melanated Rich Luxury Beauty Boutique offers glittery makeup tips for every skin tone and eyelid shape.

Anderson will share more tips and tricks at the ALLURE Exclusive Photo Clinic in early 2017!

ALLURE "Exclusive Photo Clinic"

Melanated Rich

3408 Ohio Avenue

January, 7th and 8th

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

St. Louis

(314) 309-5535

For more information visit: Melanated Rich.com

By Mia Kweskin