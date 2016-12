× Alton woman pleads guilty in murder of infant son

ALTON, IL (KTVI) – A mother from Alton is now facing prison time for the death of her son. Wallisha Bland plead guilty to first degree murder ahead of her January 4th trial.

Her 2-month-old son Jace Gillespie died in October of 2012. It was determined that bland threw the child on the floor so hard it caused his skull to fracture.

The state attorney’s office says they will seek 40 year in prison for the mom.