Caught on camera – Smash-and-grab thieves hit Ballwin store

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Ballwin police are looking for the people involved in a smash and grab burglary that happened at an Apple repair shop early Friday morning. The owners of the I-Tech Shark store SAY someone used a boulder to do their dirty work. The crime was all caught on camera.

Four people smashed their way into the I-Tech Shark Apple Repair Shop in the 14,800 block of Manchester in Ballwin. Owners say broke in at around 1am and boldly made a b-line to the back of the shop where they took more than $10,000 in Apple merchandise in less than 5 minutes. It was all captured on surveillance video.

The store has been at the location for about three years and had two break-ins. The first was last January. Now they want the people in this video to pay for their crimes.

"They knew where they were going. They went straight to the back, to our merchandise. That was strange. People don't go back there. If they did this, and other crimes, I hope they are caught and do a good amount of time," said Michael Slyman.

Owners say none of their customer's phones were taken. The thieves left the register and iMAC at the front desk in tact. We're told none of of the other near by businesses were affected.

Please call CrimeStoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or visit: http://stlrcs.org/