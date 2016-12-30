Dave Murray’s Latest weather disco…The weekend..December 31, 2017-January 1, 2017

We are set to close out the year with a quiet weather pattern…a front will be passing by today…but limited moisture to work with…it will try to pick up a touch of gulf moisture to pop some spotty rain and drizzle in the morning on Saturday…most of the wet will stay well south and southeast…no big deal. Quiet times for New Years Eve…partly cloudy and in the 30’s and quiet Sunday…New Years Day…in the 40’s with partly sunny skies…with a steady light rain late Sunday night into Monday and Monday night…rain questions now for the hockey game…temps are not for hockey…low 50’s in the afternoon.In the longer term…winter is ready to come back…much cold air blasting in Tuesday and Wednesday and will be hanging around for awhile…the moisture question still in play…there will be plenty of cold(dry air) and the southern stream will be kicking up…but can they link…that is the question….or will is once again be wasted cold…time will tell….have the “crud” that is going around…spending the holiday weekend trying to get better. Happy New Year everyone…be safe.