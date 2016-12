ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The Fire Techs bring the heat to FOX 2! Jameson Peligro, from The Fire Techs, shows off his sizzling skills to promote an upcoming performance at the 3rd Degree Glass Factory.

The Fire Techs

3rd Degree Glass Factory

Friday, Januray 20th

8 p.m.

5200 Delmar – West St. Louis

For more information visit: FireTechnicians.com

By Mia Kweskin