Man shot and killed inside Belleville apartment; Major Case Squad activated

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI) – The Major Case Squad of Greater St Louis has been activated to investigate a shooting inside a Belleville apartment.

The St Clair County Sheriffs Department says that Carl Z Silas, 28, was shot and killed in the 2900 block of West Blvd. They responded to the scene at around 5am Friday.

Police say that several persons of interest were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. They were uninjured.

There are currently 24 Major Case Squad investigators working on this case. More details are expected to be released as the case develops. Police have not named a suspect or the description of a person of interest in this case.