× Missouri janitor charged with sexually abusing a student

BROWNING, Mo. (AP) – A northern Missouri school janitor has been charged with sexually abusing a student.

KTVO-TV reports that bond is set at $100,000 for 57-year-old Steven Klinger, of Browning. The Linn County R-1 schools janitor was charged Tuesday with eight counts, including sexual misconduct involving a child under 15. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court records say the student began running away in April and spending the day at Klinger’s house. She says Klinger punched her, threw things, choked her and forced her to perform sex acts during several visits.

Deputies were called in July after a neighbor reported that Klinger had dropped off a runaway juvenile. Her blood alcohol content measured .237.

Last week, a standoff ensued when authorities attempted to execute a search warrant.

___

Information from: KTVO-TV, http://www.ktvotv3.com