Pay it Forward: The food truck that helps feed the homeless

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A local woman is changing the world one meal at a time. She's using her food truck to offer homemade meatballs, and a serving of hope to those in need. FOX 2 is "Paying It Forward" so she can make her mission possible.

Gina Faust came up with idea for four wheels to feed those who are homeless.

Her friend Rachel Link explains, "She wanted to feed people that didn't have a meal like she did at home. And so that's what she does. She just takes everything she gets and goes out and feeds people that wouldn't have a hot meal otherwise."

Gina's foodtruck typically went to big corporations for business. Customers had the option to buy a "Pay It Forward Meal." Recently, this vehicle hit a roadblock. The truck needs about $12,000 in repairs.

"Haven't been able to go out. Therefore, they don't have any money for the "Pay it Forward" part of it They had to cancel some of the places she was going because they just didn't have the money," said Rachel Link.

So the truck's been stuck.

Rachel Link provided Gina Faust with a check to help with her cause, "On behalf of Fox 2 News and First Bank, I want to give you $500 as part of the Pay if Forward, for all that you do feeding people in need."

"Oh my gosh. Are you serious?" said Gina Faust. "Thank you, that's so sweet of you.And we so need it now, too. We have shelter visits. And now we can go. Yep. Oh, Thank you."

No need for Gina to thank anyone. She should take to heart the name of her truck, "Fuhgeddaboudit."

