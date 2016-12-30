Police search for suspect in fatal Dogtown stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Homicide investigators are at the scene of a fatal stabbing Friday night in Dogtown. It happened near Art Hill Place and Oakland Avenue. According to police a woman was treated on the scene and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alderman Scott Ogilvie Came to the scene to talk with detectives but he wasn't able to share any information with us for fear it would compromise the investigation. People who live nearby arriving to their homes seeing the police tape were very shaken up.

A suspect was seen leaving the scene. Police say the investigation is ongoing.