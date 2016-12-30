Southern serves up New Year’s comfort food

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Southern Restaurant will cure your New Year’s hangover with all your favorite comfort foods: fried chicken, country fried steak, smoked meatloaf, fried bologna, mac and cheese casserole, mashed potatoes and more.

Rick Lewis from Southern stopped by FOX 2’s kitchen to give us a taste of what the restaurant will offer on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Southern

3108 Olive St.

New Year’s Eve: 11 A.M. – 7 P.M.

New Year’s Day: 11 A.M. – 4 P.M.

Midtown St. Louis

For more information visit: StLSouthern.com

By Mia Kweskin