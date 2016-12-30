State, conservation police officers agree on contract
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ A collective bargaining agreement has been reached between the state and the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council.
Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office says Friday that the deal includes a four-year wage freeze and no layoffs of conservation police officers.
The council represents conservation officers.
Rauner’s General Counsel Dennis Murashko says the sides reached a compromise that continues to protect the state’s parks and other natural resources.