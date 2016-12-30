× State, conservation police officers agree on contract

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ A collective bargaining agreement has been reached between the state and the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council.

Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office says Friday that the deal includes a four-year wage freeze and no layoffs of conservation police officers.

The council represents conservation officers.

Rauner’s General Counsel Dennis Murashko says the sides reached a compromise that continues to protect the state’s parks and other natural resources.