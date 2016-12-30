× University of Missouri names panel in search for chancellor

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP)- The University of Missouri system says it has empaneled a 22-member committee to help find the next chancellor of the Columbia campus.

The committee that was announced Thursday will be headed by University of Missouri-Kansas City Chancellor Leo Morton and Elizabeth Loboa, the Columbia campus’ dean of engineering.

The Columbia campus’ interim chancellor, Hank Foley, has said he’s interested in the permanent position. Foley has served in the interim role since November 2015, when system President Tim Wolfe and Columbia chancellor R. Bowen Loftin resigned after student protests over racial problems there.

The university says it also has hired the firm Isaacson, Miller to lead the national search. That recruiting firm also oversaw the search that led to the recent hiring of Mun Choi as the university system’s next president.