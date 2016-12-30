× Vice President-elect Pence to attend Chicago fundraiser

CHICAGO (AP) _ Vice President-elect Mike Pence is scheduled to be in Chicago to raise money for the Republican National Committee.

The Indiana governor will speak at a luncheon Friday in downtown Chicago. Tickets start at $2,700 per person.

Among those listed on an invitation as members of the host committee are Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, state GOP chairman Tim Schneider and the Republican members of Illinois’ congressional delegation.

Rauner distanced himself from President-elect Donald Trump during the election, refusing to talk politics and even avoiding saying Trump’s name. Since the election he has said he wants to work with the new administration. He said he spoke with Trump by phone and they had a “positive” conversation.

Several groups say they plan to protest outside the Pence event.