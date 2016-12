Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO (KTVI)-Know before you go. A water main break on Lindbergh Boulevard is causing delays Friday morning in Creve Coeur. It happened around midnight near Ladue Road and Chaminade College Prep School.

Crews were working overnight to fix the water main break but were originally having trouble finding the shut-off valve.

Workers have closed one lane of southbound Lindbergh as they continue the repairs.