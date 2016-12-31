Blues top Blackhawks 8-7 in Winter Classic Alumni Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- It may have been a warm up of sorts, but a huge crowd gathered at Busch Stadium Saturday to see former member of the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks take to the ice. The Winter Classic Alumni game was a precursor to the main event, when the current Blues and Blackhawks skate in one of the NHL’s premiere events on Monday.

The Blues had five Hall-of-Famers on the ice, forwards Wayne Gretzky, Brett Hull, and Adam Oates and defensemen Chris Pronger and Al MacInnis.

In the end, the St. Louis Blues alumni held on to beat the Chicago Blackhawks alumni 8-7. The victory was undoubtedly fun for players and fans alike.

Attendance was announced at 40,128.

"He should be out here. He's the man."

- Keith Tkachuk on wearing No. 38 to honor Pavol Demitra #WinterClassic #stlblues pic.twitter.com/jcBjMUvVWW — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 31, 2016

Players on each team were introduced to the crowd and members of the Blues squad received loud ovations. Two members of the Blackhawks alumni squad even received big applause, former Blue Jamal Mayers and present Blues commentator Darren Pang.

Among the eight Blues goals, one was scored by defenseman Barret Jackman, just one year removed from the pros, and one by former forward and enforcer Kelly Chase. Pierre Turgeon had two goals. Bernie Federko, Keith Tkachuk, Peter Stastny, and Larry Patey also scored.