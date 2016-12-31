Danielle Style: A glamorous makeup application for New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Wanting to spice up your every day makeup and ring in the new year with an extra glamorous look? Annie Heyward with Danielle Style and model Josie join FOX 2 to show us the best makeup techniques for getting an extra special look on this New Year's Eve. Annie reminds us that glitter/shimmery makeup palettes are very much "in" for New Year's. And a rich, matte lip is the perfect final touch.

For more information on Danielle Style and the team, visit their website: http://www.daniellestyle.com/