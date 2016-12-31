Don’t be fooled by knockoff Winter Classic merchandise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - While fans of the St. Louis blues anticipate their team's match-up against the rival Chicago Blackhawks in the 2017 NHL Winter Classic, the National Hockey League cautions fans that they will likely be targeted by counterfeiters attempting to sell unauthorized and poorly made knock -off merchandise.

“With counterfeit products, they are hurting legitimate business here in the community who are playing by the rules and paying taxes and employing people in the community. And these are business that deserve our support,” explains Jia Wang, with the NHL.

The NHL says the jersey is the number counterfeit items and they don't want fans to purchase a produce that will shrink or fall apart. They would like for them to have merchandise that will last as long as their memories.

Wang says, “The most important thing that you should notice about the jersey is that you are going to see an official hologram hangtag on the jersey and one of these tag or stickers should be on all of our products.”