Endangered Silver Advisory cancelled for Maryland Heights man

UPDATE: Jack Howard has been found safe as of late Saturday morning, December 31.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KTVI) - The Maryland Heights Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing man. Eighty-eight year-old Jack Howard was last seen on Dawn Hill Drive in Maryland Heights. Howard has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan winter coat, blue pants, and a black Marines hat.

Howard suffers from Alzheimer’s. He left his home to go for a walk but never returned.

Anyone with information should contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call Maryland Heights Police Department (314) 209-8477.