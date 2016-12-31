Endangered Silver Advisory cancelled for Maryland Heights man

Posted 10:12 am, December 31, 2016, by , Updated at 10:11AM, December 31, 2016

UPDATE:  Jack Howard has been found safe as of late Saturday morning, December 31.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KTVI) - The Maryland Heights Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing man.  Eighty-eight year-old Jack Howard was last seen on Dawn Hill Drive in Maryland Heights.  Howard has gray hair and brown eyes.  He was last seen wearing a tan winter coat, blue pants, and a black Marines hat.

Howard suffers from Alzheimer’s.  He left his home to go for a walk but never returned.

Anyone with information should contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call Maryland Heights Police Department (314) 209-8477.