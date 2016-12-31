Families, community remember those lost to violence even as another city homicide is investigated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- At the same time a vigil was being held for 2016 murder victims, St. Louis city police were investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in the 4400 block of Spring in south St. Louis. This murder marks the 188th of the year in St. Louis, the same total as 2015.

On Saturday, families and friends of those lost to violence in 2016 gathered at the Williams Temple Church of God In Christ to remember the lives cut short. While candles were lit, elected officials and members of the community read the names of homicide victims from both St. Louis City and County.

Attendees and speakers called for peace and changed hearts in 2017.