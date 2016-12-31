× MU panel wants changes to tuition approach

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP)- A panel set up by the University of Missouri has released a list of legislative recommendations that include redefining how students are charged for their education.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the University of Missouri System Review Commission was created after uproar at the campus last year that toppled top leadership. The panel was to audit the system and give recommendations to both the Legislature and the university Board of Curators.

Committee chairwoman Jeanne Sinquefield says the recommendations focused on four areas: governance and accountability; workforce readiness; diversity and Title IX; and research, extension and online education.

One of the recommendations directed toward lawmakers was to overhaul a 2007 law prohibiting state schools from raising tuition more than the Consumer Price Index annually. Instead, the panel recommends the schools shift the price of a student’s tuition based on field of study.