Nearly 200 new Illinois laws to take effect in January 2017

CHICAGO, IL (AP) – Nearly 200 new Illinois laws take effect at the start of 2017. They include first-in-the-nation rules aimed at helping domestic abuse victims to making it easier for juvenile offenders to get a fresh start.

Starting Jan. 1, Illinois becomes the first state requiring hairstylists to take domestic abuse training. The state will also boost the rights of domestic workers and repeal the tax on feminine hygiene products.

The other laws cover the issues of health with two new anti-opioid laws, rules applying to law enforcement and new guidelines for expunging youth criminal records. There’s one designating a long canoe known as a pirogue (PEE’-roag) as the official state artifact too.

Overall, there are 192 laws taking effect.