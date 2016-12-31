NHL Winter Classic brings a weekend of Blues family fun

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The puck is ready to drop for the NHL Winter Classic at Busch Stadium Monday.  But before that, pre-game festivities, including the anticipated Alumni Game, begin this Saturday in Lots A and B at Ballpark Village.

FOX 2's Kelley Hoskins joins us from Downtown St. Louis where the fun kicks off.