× Police determine body found hanging from tree was a suicide

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- A disturbing discovery in North St. Louis County. Concerned citizens called St. Louis County Police after spotting a body hanging from a tree this morning near Netherton Drive and Mehl.

Police have determined the 53 year old, white male had committed suicide. They believe he was homeless.

St Louis County Police say it appears a 53 year old, white male found hanging this morning from a tree in North County committed suicide. — SkyFOX Helicopter (@SkyFOXSTL) December 31, 2016