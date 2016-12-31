Run to Winter Classic will honor Blues fan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Chance Hamilton was only 20-years-old when a form of leukemia known as A.L.L. took his life. Family members were by his side at the hospital for months as Hamilton fought harder than many thought was possible.

“Nobody should have to watch anybody go through that,” said Jennifer Hamilton, Chance’s mother. “A parent should never ever have to bury their child.”

Steve Elgin is friend of the family and decided to try and do something to help Hamilton’s family and other adults battling leukemia. He will run from Kirkwood to Busch Stadium Monday as a tribute to Chance. He says he's not a runner but will make the 13.5 mile trip because, "We can all do something."

Elgin hopes to be at the Stan Musial statue in time to talk with fans entering the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium.

For more information about Hamilton’s battle and to help go to: https://www.gofundme.com/a-chance-and-the-winter-classic